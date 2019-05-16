Blues' Vince Dunn: Heads to locker room Wednesday
Dunn took a puck to the face and was immediately helped to the locker room, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Dunn was boxing out his opponent in front of his net, and took a shot from the blue line straight to the jaw. The 22-year-old was bleeding significantly and will require treatment in the locker room. Expect the Blues to update his status later in the game, but for the time being, the team will proceed with five defenseman. Colton Parayko could be in line for a spot on the second power-play unit as long as Dunn is sidelined.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...