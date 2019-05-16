Dunn took a puck to the face and was immediately helped to the locker room, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Dunn was boxing out his opponent in front of his net, and took a shot from the blue line straight to the jaw. The 22-year-old was bleeding significantly and will require treatment in the locker room. Expect the Blues to update his status later in the game, but for the time being, the team will proceed with five defenseman. Colton Parayko could be in line for a spot on the second power-play unit as long as Dunn is sidelined.