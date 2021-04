Dunn (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Colorado, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Dunn was originally deemed day-to-day after blocking a shot in Saturday's game against Arizona, but the knock won't force him to miss time. The 24-year-old has had an outstanding season to this point, racking up 19 points and 50 blocks while averaging 19:20 of ice time through 41 games. Expect Dunn to handle his usual workload at even strength and on the power play in Thursday's game.