Dunn will sit out of Thursday's game against the Flames, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Part of the move is because the Blues need to see what Jakub Jerabek, who they traded a fifth-round pick for Oct. 1, brings to the table. However, coach Mike Yeo said that while Dunn is still part of the team's future, he needs to be more consistent after two shaky games to start the season. Dunn played 75 games for the Blues last year and posted five goals and 19 assists.