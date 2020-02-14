Blues' Vince Dunn: Heating up
Dunn posted two assists and two hits in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Dunn has four assists in his last three games after going eight straight without a point. The 23-year-old defenseman is at 18 points and 114 shots through 57 contests. He's at a much lower pace than last year's 35-point breakout campaign -- Dunn's fantasy value has been limited to deeper formats in 2019-20.
