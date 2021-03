Dunn posted a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Dunn's shot was tipped in by Zach Sanford at 12:45 of the second period for the Blues' third goal. The assist was Dunn's second in as many games. The 24-year-old rearguard has eight points, including two on the power play, to go with 31 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 21 outings.