Dunn registered three assists, four PIM and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

Dunn set up both of Mike Hoffman's tallies in regulation, and he also had a hand in Ryan O'Reilly's game-winner near the end of overtime. The 24-year-old Dunn has racked up five assists in the last three games. The blueliner now has 17 points, 71 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 29 hits and 16 PIM through 39 contests. He is likely to stay in a top-four role over the final month of the season.