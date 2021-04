Dunn produced an assist, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Dunn set up Vladimir Tarasenko's tally just 48 seconds into the game. The 24-year-old Dunn ended his five-game point drought with the helper. The blueliner has produced 13 points, 68 shots, 46 blocks and a minus-8 rating through 37 appearances in 2020-21.