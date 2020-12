Dunn penned a one-year, $1.875 million contract with St. Louis on Thursday.

Dunn recorded hi third straight 20-plus point campaign last year and set a new personal best in power-play goals (four). The signing of Torey Krug to replace Alex Pietrangelo will likely limit Dunn to the second power-play unit but he should still provide solid mid-range fantasy value bordering on top-half.