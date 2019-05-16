Blues' Vince Dunn: Labeled day-to-day
According to coach Craig Berube, Dunn (upper body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's Game 4 against San Jose.
Dunn took a puck to the face in the first period of Wednesday's Game 3 and was ultimately unable to return after receiving repairs in the locker room. The 22-year-old blueliner is undoubtedly dealing with significant swelling at a minimum, so he should probably be considered questionable at best for Game 4 at this point. If Dunn's unable to go, Carl Gunnarsson will draw into the lineup Friday.
