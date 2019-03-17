Dunn scored two goals in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

His first tally proved to be the game-winner, while his second came on the power play. Dunn had managed only three points (one goal, two assists) in his prior 12 games, but the young blueliner is still enjoying a solid campaign with 11 goals and 30 points -- both career highs -- through 67 contests.