Blues' Vince Dunn: Leads charge in win
Dunn scored two goals in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.
His first tally proved to be the game-winner, while his second came on the power play. Dunn had managed only three points (one goal, two assists) in his prior 12 games, but the young blueliner is still enjoying a solid campaign with 11 goals and 30 points -- both career highs -- through 67 contests.
