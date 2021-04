Dunn exited Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche with an undisclosed injury.

Head coach Craig Berube said Dunn would be evaluated Sunday. He didn't elaborate on the nature of the injury. Colton Parayko also left the game with an upper-body injury, so the Blues could be severely shorthanded on the blue line if both are unable to play in Monday's matchup against the Avs.