Blues' Vince Dunn: Lights lamp on power play
Dunn scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Montreal.
Dunn collected his first point of the season Saturday, albeit in a losing effort. The 22-year-old blueliner is coming off a 35-point campaign a year ago and his goal versus the Habs gives him 60 points in 158 career contests at the NHL level.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.