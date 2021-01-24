Dunn scored a goal, dished out two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Dunn did a little bit of everything Saturday, but his biggest contribution was a go-ahead goal 2:53 into the second period. He finished off a passing play from Robert Thomas to give the Blues a 2-1 lead. Dunn now has a goal and an assist, as well as eight shots on goal and five hits, through five contests. He's not seeing a lot of ice time in a third-pairing role, so the 24-year-old is best left on the waiver wire in standard formats until his offense gets rolling.