Dunn is expected to be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Dunn's defensive performance has been an issue for the Blues, and it's become more glaring in recent games. In turn, the Blues have put Dunn on the trade block, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports. The Blues and Dunn already went through a slight contract dispute prior to training camp, and it seems that the two sides could be ready to part ways. The 24-year-old is still a strong puck distributor, especially on the power play, and he'd still be an improvement for many NHL blue lines. He carries a $2 million cap hit this season, and he'll be a restricted free agent this offseason.