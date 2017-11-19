Dunn had two assists in Saturday's win over Vancouver.

The 21-year-old rearguard is putting together an impressive rookie campaign, managing five points and a plus-6 rating through 21 contests. He won't see huge minutes right now behind the likes of offensive studs Alex Pietrangelo and Colton Parayko, but Dunn is on the second power-play unit and is a promising fantasy player. The youngster is worth owning in some deep leagues at the moment and is one to keep an eye on moving forward.