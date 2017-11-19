Dunn had two assists in Saturday's win over Vancouver.

The 21-year-old rearguard is putting together an impressive rookie campaign, managing five points and a plus-6 rating through 21 contests. He won't see huge minutes right now behind the likes of offensive studs Alex Pietrangelo and Colton Parayko, but Dunn is on the second power-play unit and is a promising fantasy player. The youngster is worth owning in some deep leagues at the moment and is one to keep an eye on moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories