Blues' Vince Dunn: Makes offensive impact Saturday
Dunn had two assists in Saturday's win over Vancouver.
The 21-year-old rearguard is putting together an impressive rookie campaign, managing five points and a plus-6 rating through 21 contests. He won't see huge minutes right now behind the likes of offensive studs Alex Pietrangelo and Colton Parayko, but Dunn is on the second power-play unit and is a promising fantasy player. The youngster is worth owning in some deep leagues at the moment and is one to keep an eye on moving forward.
