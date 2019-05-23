Blues' Vince Dunn: Making progress in recovery
Dunn (upper body) resumed skating Wednesday and is trending in the right direction for a return to action Monday for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against St. Louis, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Dunn will need to be cleared to practice before Monday's contest in order to be a candidate to rejoin the lineup, but it appears as though there's a chance that could happen at some point over the weekend. Once he's given the green light, the 22-year-old blueliner will return to his role skating on the Blues' bottom pairing and second power-play unit.
