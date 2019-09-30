Play

Dunn skated on the third pairing with Robert Bortuzzo during Monday's practice, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The addition of Justin Faulk pushed Alex Pietrangelo to the left side, so Dunn suffered with a demotion the third pairing. The 22-year-old is too skilled to stay here in the long term, and he'll still start the season on the team's top power play alongside Vladimir Tarasenko.

