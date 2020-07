Dunn (undisclosed) didn't practice Thursday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Dunn has been a full participant in training camp up until this point, so he was likely just given a day off Thursday. The 23-year-old blueliner is expected to quarterback St. Louis' second power-play unit once the playoffs get underway, a role which could make him a sneaky pickup in playoff pools on a team poised to potentially make another deep run this year.