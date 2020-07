Dunn (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for Friday's practice, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Dunn hadn't missed a single practice since training camp began until he didn't take the ice for Thursday's session, suggesting he was probably just given a day off, but the fact that he isn't out there for a second straight day is a bit disconcerting. Another update on the third-year blueliner's status likely won't be released until he's given the green light to resume skating.