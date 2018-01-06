Dunn (illness) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The talented rookie's roster spot will at least be temporarily filled by Jake Walman, who arrives from AHL Chicago. Dunn hasn't been short on positive moments in his first year, adding three goals and four assists through his first 39 games. Those numbers might be considering boring from a fantasy perspective, but then again, he's already averaging 1:42 on the man advantage and is being fast tracked to a substantial role. Keep him in mind for keeper/dynasty settings.