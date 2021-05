Dunn (upper body) is not on the ice for warmups and won't play in Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Avalanche, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Dunn participated in practice Tuesday, but he'll need to miss at least one more game before his return. The 24-year-old has been sidelined for 13 straight contests. He'll try to be ready for Friday's Game 3 back in St. Louis.