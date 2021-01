Dunn dished out an assist and fired two shots on net in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Marco Scandella (upper body) was a late scratch, so Dunn logged a season-high 19:16 of ice time and capitalized with his first point of the year. The 24-year-old typically plays on the third pairing and the second power-play unit. Last year, Dunn posted 23 points -- 10 with the man advantage -- over 71games.