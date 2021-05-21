Dunn (upper body) was labeled a game-time decision against Colorado on Friday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, despite staying on late with the expected scratches per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Based on the fact that Dunn stayed on late working with the extras, it was expected that he wouldn't be available for Game 3 but coach Craig Berube wouldn't go so far as to rule him out. If Dunn is sidelined, it will likely see Mitch Reinke play in his first NHL game since 2017-18 when he made his debut.