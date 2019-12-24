Dunn netted a goal and dished an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Dunn now has a half-dozen each of goals and assists this season. The 23-year-old has added 77 shots on goal, 10 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 38 contests. He'll need to pick up the pace to match his 12-goal, 35-point breakout from 2018-19.