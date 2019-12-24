Blues' Vince Dunn: One of each Monday
Dunn netted a goal and dished an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Dunn now has a half-dozen each of goals and assists this season. The 23-year-old has added 77 shots on goal, 10 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 38 contests. He'll need to pick up the pace to match his 12-goal, 35-point breakout from 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.