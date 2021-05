Dunn (upper body) won't play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Avalanche, per coach Craig Berube, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Dunn will miss a 15th consecutive game in what could well turn out to be the final game of St. Louis' season, as the Blues trail 3-0 in the series. If the Blues are able to keep their season alive, Dunn's next opportunity to play would come Tuesday in Colorado for Game 5.