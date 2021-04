Dunn (upper body) won't make the trip to Minnesota for the Blues' three-game set with the Wild, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

St. Louis has yet to release a definite timetable for Dunn's return, but he'll miss the team's next three games at a minimum. That's unfortunate news for the Blues and fantasy managers alike, as Dunn was on a hot streak prior to suffering his upper-body injury, having racked up one goal and eight points in his last seven games.