Dunn (illness) remains unavailable Thursday against the Golden Knights, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Dunn has provided the Blues with some quality ice time this season, racking up seven points (three goals, four assists), 72 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating over 39 games. His absence Thursday opens the door for Carl Gunnarsson and/or Robert Bortuzzo to draw in, making his next opportunity to return Saturday against the Flyers.