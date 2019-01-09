Blues' Vince Dunn: Out of lineup Tuesday
Dunn will serve as a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game versus the Stars, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Interim coach Craig Berube has been shaking up the lines and pairings lately, and he hasn't been scared to scratch any player not meeting expectations as David Perron, Patrick Maroon and Joel Edmundson have all watched from the press box within the last month. It appears Dunn was benched during Monday's win over the Flyers, as helogged just 10:32 of ice time -- his second-lowest mark of the season.
