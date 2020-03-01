Dunn tallied two assists, one with the man advantage, during Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Dallas.

Dunn only has a modest 22 points in 2019-20, but 10 of them have come on St. Louis power plays. The Blues' defenseman is not worthy of fantasy consideration outside of deeper leagues, but Dunn will be looking to push his point streak to three games Tuesday when St. Louis travel to New York to do battle with the Rangers.