Dunn picked up a goal and an assist and was plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Dunn was in on a pair of of go-ahead goals, both in the second period. He assisted on Justin Faulk's tally early in the frame before potting a goal of his own at 11:45 with a wrister in the slot. It was the first multi-point performance of the season for Dunn, who has three goals and two assists through nine games.