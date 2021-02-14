Dunn posted an assist and a team-high five shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Dunn produced the secondary helper on Mike Hoffman's tally in overtime. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Dunn, who has come in a bit under expectations offensively so far. The 24-year-old blueliner is at six points, 20 shots, 16 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 14 outings. He still sees time on the second power-play unit, but only one of his points this year has come with the man advantage.