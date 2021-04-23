Dunn (undisclosed) notched a power-play assist and two PIM in 18:37 of ice time during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Dunn benefited from four days off to recover from a shot block suffered Saturday versus the Coyotes. The 24-year-old blueliner had the secondary assist on Jaden Schwartz's opening tally in the first period. Dunn reached the 20-point mark Thursday, and he's added 73 shots on net, 18 PIM, 50 blocked shots and 33 hits in 42 appearances. Seven of his points have come with the man advantage.