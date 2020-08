Dunn managed an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 5.

Dunn hasn't made many scoring contributions with only two helpers in eight postseason games. The blueliner has added eight PIM, 13 shots and a minus-2 rating. He entered Wednesday averaging 1:55 per game on the power play, which makes it a little surprising he hasn't been a bigger factor on the scoresheet.