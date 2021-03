Dunn notched an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Dunn started a sequence that ended with Brayden Schenn setting up David Perron for a goal just 25 seconds into the game. The helper was Dunn's third in the last five outings, as the defenseman has shown some life on offense. He's at nine points, 37 shots and a minus-3 rating through 24 games overall.