Dunn scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Panthers.

Down 1-0 entering the third period, the Blues staged a nifty comeback that was capped when Dunn picked up a turnover at center ice with four minutes left in the game, skated into the high slot and fired home a wrist shot past James Reimer that pinged in off the post. The second-year blueliner set a new career high with a modest six goals on the season in the process, but Dunn's been on a bit of a roll lately, tallying three goals and five points in his last eight games.