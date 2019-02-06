Blues' Vince Dunn: Pots game-winner
Dunn scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Panthers.
Down 1-0 entering the third period, the Blues staged a nifty comeback that was capped when Dunn picked up a turnover at center ice with four minutes left in the game, skated into the high slot and fired home a wrist shot past James Reimer that pinged in off the post. The second-year blueliner set a new career high with a modest six goals on the season in the process, but Dunn's been on a bit of a roll lately, tallying three goals and five points in his last eight games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...