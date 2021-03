Dunn scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Dunn found twine for the second straight game, but his goal was all the Blues could muster against Robin Lehner. The 24-year-old Dunn has three points in his last two games, perhaps signalling an improvement in his play. The blueliner has 12 points, 51 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 31 contests.