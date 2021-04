Dunn scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Dunn's first-period tally was his 100th career point, a milestone that took the defenseman 264 appearances to reach. The fourth-year blueliner has 18 points (five on the power play), 73 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 40 contests this season. Dunn's on a four-game point streak, during which he's produced a goal and five helpers, so he'll be worth a look in DFS while he's running hot.