Blues' Vince Dunn: Rarely finding scoresheet
Dunn had zero points and a minus-1 rating during 21:56 of ice time Thursday against the Sharks.
Collectively, Dunn has just two assists and a minus-4 rating in the last 11 contests, despite logging substantial power-play minutes and firing 22 shots on goal in that span. However, the rookie blueliner has a Corsi For percentage of 53.6, proving the 21-year-old can hold his own at the highest level. Dunn's been receiving additional ice time since Joel Edmundson (arm) and Jay Bouwmeester (hip) have been out, but Edmundson is set to return soon, so Dunn could find himself on the bottom rotation once again.
