Dunn (upper body) will take contact in Tuesday's practice and could return to game action later this week, per coach Craig Berube, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Dunn hasn't played since suffering the injury April 24 and will remain out Monday against the Ducks, but Berube's comments indicate that the young blueliner is progressing in his recovery. If Dunn responds well to taking contact in Tuesday's practice, a return Wednesday against Anaheim could be on the table.