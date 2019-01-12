Dunn (lower body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Stars, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Dunn skated on the third pairing alongside Robert Bortuzzo during morning skate, so that's likely where he will slot in for the evening affair. Carl Gunnarsson -- who stayed back at the hotel with an illness -- is expected to come out of the lineup in his place.

