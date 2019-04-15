Dunn picked up a power-play assist, five shots, and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Jets in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Dunn had 35 points in 78 games in the regular season, but he needed three appearances to finally etch his name on a scoresheet in the playoffs. His helper came on Vladimir Tarasenko's tally in the third period, which cut the Jets' lead to 3-2 at the time before they ultimately ran away with the game. Dunn is skating alongside Alex Pietrangelo on the first pairing for the Blues, a prime deployment that could help him produce more offense if the Blues can make a deep run.