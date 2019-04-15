Blues' Vince Dunn: Records first postseason point
Dunn picked up a power-play assist, five shots, and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Jets in Game 3 of their first-round series.
Dunn had 35 points in 78 games in the regular season, but he needed three appearances to finally etch his name on a scoresheet in the playoffs. His helper came on Vladimir Tarasenko's tally in the third period, which cut the Jets' lead to 3-2 at the time before they ultimately ran away with the game. Dunn is skating alongside Alex Pietrangelo on the first pairing for the Blues, a prime deployment that could help him produce more offense if the Blues can make a deep run.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...