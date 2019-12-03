Dunn notched an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Dunn had the lone helper on MacKenzie MacEachern's first-period tally. Dunn didn't record a point in his previous five outings. The 23-year-old is up to eight points in 29 games. He's added 61 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating this season.