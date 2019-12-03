Blues' Vince Dunn: Records helper in win
Dunn notched an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Dunn had the lone helper on MacKenzie MacEachern's first-period tally. Dunn didn't record a point in his previous five outings. The 23-year-old is up to eight points in 29 games. He's added 61 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.