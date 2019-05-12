Blues' Vince Dunn: Records helper
Dunn posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Dunn has tallied a goal and five helpers through 14 playoff appearances during his first postseason run. The 22-year-old blueliner had 35 points in 78 regular-season games, and he's scoring at a similar pace in the playoffs. Three of his assists have come on the power play.
