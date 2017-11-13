Blues' Vince Dunn: Registers first NHL assist
Dunn collected an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.
Dunn turned a season-high five shots and 19:38 TOI into a single assist. While this does leave a lot on the ice, the potential for one of the AHL's highest-scoring defenseman is still there. He tallied 45 points for AHL Chicago last season. Dunn should be worth a roster spot sooner rather than later.
