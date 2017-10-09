Dunn recorded two shots on net and earned a minus-1 rating through 15:38 of ice time (2:25 with the man advantage) during Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders.

After piling up 45 points over 72 games in his AHL debut last year, Dunn made the Blues out of camp with Jay Bouwmeester (ankle) sidelined. Dunn is playing limited minutes, but his power-play time in Monday's win was the most he's received through the first three games of the season. Head coach Mike Yeo is putting Dunn in positions to succeed, and the 20-year-old defenseman could be worth a look as a low-priced flier in daily contests while quarterbacking the No. 2 power-play unit.