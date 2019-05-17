Per coach Craig Berube, Dunn (upper body) is back at home following a brief stay in the hospital, but he's still considered day-to-day, which means he won't be in the lineup for Friday's Game 4 against San Jose, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

Dunn took a puck to the face during Wednesday's Game 3, and his injury was evidently serious enough to warrant a trip to the hospital. The 22-year-old blueliner won't be available Friday, but the fact that he's still considered day-to-day suggests there's an outside chance that he'll be ready to return Sunday for Game 5. With Dunn on the shelf, Carl Gunnarsson will draw into the lineup for Game 4.