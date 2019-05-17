Blues' Vince Dunn: Remains day-to-day
Per coach Craig Berube, Dunn (upper body) is back at home following a brief stay in the hospital, but he's still considered day-to-day, which means he won't be in the lineup for Friday's Game 4 against San Jose, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.
Dunn took a puck to the face during Wednesday's Game 3, and his injury was evidently serious enough to warrant a trip to the hospital. The 22-year-old blueliner won't be available Friday, but the fact that he's still considered day-to-day suggests there's an outside chance that he'll be ready to return Sunday for Game 5. With Dunn on the shelf, Carl Gunnarsson will draw into the lineup for Game 4.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...