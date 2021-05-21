Dunn (upper body) continues to skate with the team but is set to miss Friday's Game 3 clash with Colorado, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Dunn is poised to miss his 14th consecutive game dating back to April 24 versus Colorado. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was rolling with eight points in his previous seven contests, including a goal and three assists with the man advantage. If Justin Faulk (upper body) is unable to play as well, the Blues could be forced to turn to Tyler Tucker or Mitch Reinke in a third-pairing role alongside Steve Santini.