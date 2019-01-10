Blues' Vince Dunn: Remains sidelined
Dunn (lower body) won't play versus Montreal on Thursday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Dunn will miss his second game due to his lower-body issue. Even when healthy, the blueliner hasn't offered much in terms of offensive production, as he is bogged down in a 32-game goalless streak. The last time he found the back of the net was Oct. 22 against the Jets. With the 21-year-old sidelined, the Blues will revert to dressing just six defensemen.
