Blues' Vince Dunn: Return in doubt
Dunn (upper body) likely won't be ready in time for Saturday's Game 3 clash with Boston, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.
Coach Craig Berube told reporters Dunn is an option, but the defenseman seemed less optimistic. The Ontario native didn't participate in line rushes at Friday's practice, which is the best indicator of who will dress for Saturday's clash. Once given the all-clear, the youngster should rejoin the lineup, though his extended absence could see him relegated to the press box if Berube wants to avoid shuffling up his defensive pairings.
