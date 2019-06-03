Blues' Vince Dunn: Returning for Game 4
Dunn (upper body) will be in action for Monday's Game 4 matchup with Boston.
Dunn missed the previous six games due to his upper-body issue and will be making his Stanley Cup Finals debut. The youngster is set to team up with Colton Parayko on the Blues' third pairing and could see time with the second power-play unit, as well. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman notched two goals, five helpers and 24 shots in 16 postseason contests. Given his offensive strengths, Dunn should provide solid mid-range fantasy value now that he is back in the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...