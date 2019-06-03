Dunn (upper body) will be in action for Monday's Game 4 matchup with Boston.

Dunn missed the previous six games due to his upper-body issue and will be making his Stanley Cup Finals debut. The youngster is set to team up with Colton Parayko on the Blues' third pairing and could see time with the second power-play unit, as well. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman notched two goals, five helpers and 24 shots in 16 postseason contests. Given his offensive strengths, Dunn should provide solid mid-range fantasy value now that he is back in the lineup.